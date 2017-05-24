The long-awaited return of Sofia Coppola has arrived at Cannes following this morning's screening of The Beguiled.

The Lost in Translation filmmaker's latest feature offers a new take on a 1966 novel set in a Virginia women's boarding school in 1864 at the height of the Civil War.

Generating much attention has been the film's stellar cast comprised of Nicole Kidman - as headmistress Miss Martha Farnsworth - as well as Elle Fanning (Somewhere) and Coppola's Marie-Antoinette lead Kirsten Dunst.

The plot sees the women's world disrupted by the arrival of a wounded Union army soldier played by Colin Farrell who was the focus of a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood. Coppola, however, shifted the focus onto “the dynamics between a group of women stuck together.”

Critics across the world - including The Independent's Kaleem Aftab - have provided their first-look reactions to The Beguiled, which you can see for yourself below.

The Beguiled - Trailer 2

Sofia Coppola's @Festival_Cannes entry The Beguiled is gorgeously shot battle of sexes led by formidable trio of Kidman, Dunst and Farrell. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 24, 2017

Sofia Coppola transforms The Beguiled from eager, lurid romp to witheringly elegant fuckboy takedown. Loved it. #Cannes70 — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 24, 2017

THE BEGUILED is about to screen at #Cannes2017. Only a Coppola minutes left. — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) May 24, 2017

Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled is a straight-up masterpiece. #Cannes70 — David Jenkins (@daveyjenkins) May 24, 2017

THE BEGUILED: A Cannes rarity - a film I wish were longer. Close to impeccable as is, though: a flesh wound sewn up with fine lilac thread. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 24, 2017

Sofia Coppola knows how to toy & have fun w/ female gaze. I'm all giddy here w/ mischief. Grateful we have her. 🔥🤗 #TheBeguiled #Cannes70 — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) May 24, 2017

Beyond the other cast, Kirsten Dunst is heartbreakingly good in THE BEGUILED. I really loved watching her. — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) May 24, 2017

Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled is a very enjoyable Southern melodrama with hints of Black Narcissus and the Diet Coke ad #Cannes2017 #Cannes70 — Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) May 24, 2017

THE BEGUILED is Sofia Coppola's most overtly cinephiliac & feminist film. — Miriam Bale (@mimbale) May 24, 2017

The Beguiled will be released in UK cinemas on 14 July.