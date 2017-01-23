Back in 2011, Bradley Walsh made headlines after being unable to control his laughter during an episode of The Chase.

“In what sport does Fanny Chmeler compete for Germany?” the host asked before being unable to carry on due to laughter.

Once again, Walsh has been left giggling uncontrollably after asking an innuendo-laden question to Fern Britton on The Chase: Celebrity Special.

“‘Cock shot’ and ‘beaver’ are terms in what game?” Walsh said, having to calm himself and the audience down at various points. The three possible answers were Backgammon, Ker-Plunk and Twister.

TV personality Britton managed to correctly get the answer - Backgammon - while Chaser Mark Labbett opted for Ker-Plunk, getting more laughs from Walsh who said: You are kidding me right? That's brilliant. That was great!”

Recently, Walsh made headlines after his album, the aptly titled Chasing Dreams, became the biggest selling physical debut album of 2016, beating Zayn Malick’s Mind Of Mine.

When streaming figures were included, things were a lot different, Walsh’s top song being streamed 17,256 times, while Malick’s ‘Pillowtalk' clocked 467,029,072.