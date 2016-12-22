It's been a decent year for Sylvester Stallone: back in January, his touching performance as Rocky Balboa in spin-off Creed earned him both a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, action hero has lined up a future film role which will see him reprise yet another role - this one as The Expendables' Barney Ross in what is being touted as the last film in the franchise.

Spearheaded by Stallone, the series - following a team of mercenaries - began in 2010 luring action film fans with the stunt casting of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Randy Couture and Terry Crews not to mention cameos from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.

The best films of 2016 (so far)







22 show all The best films of 2016 (so far)









































1/22 Creed This empowering spin-off sequel to the Rocky franchise sees Sylvester Stallone return as the personal trainer to Odonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his old rival-turned-compadre Apollo (Carl Weathers). Barry Wetcher

2/22 Room A grandstanding adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel. At Room's heart is two towering performances from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay as a mother and son who find freedom after being locked away by in a boxed building for years.

3/22 The Big Short Plenty of The Big Short's charm is manifested in the way that it takes a clunky story (the 2007-8 financial crisis) and transforms it into a cinematic experience.

4/22 Spotlight The facts speak for themselves in this Oscar-winning biographical film about four investigative journalists who uncover a scandal of child molestation in the Catholic church. Strong performances and a firm directorial presence in Tom McCarthy make Spotlight a worthy recipient of this year's Best Picture Oscar.

5/22 Bone Tomahawk

6/22 Anomalisa

7/22 The Witch Take any shot from Robert Eggers' assured debut - based on a New England folktale - and your spine will tingle. A masterclass in understatedness.

8/22 10 Cloverfield Lane If you're going to unveil a secret sequel-of-sorts to 2008 hit Cloverfield, this is how you do it. Essentially a chamber piece set in the same world of Matt Reeves' original, 10 Cloverfield Lane will hold you in a vicelike grip until its closing frame.

9/22 High-Rise Ben Wheatley's fifth feature as director may not be to everyone's tastes but, should you be up to it, there's a lot to take away from this adaptation of J.G. Ballard's dystopian tale.

10/22 Zootropolis Despite strong competition in the form of Finding Dory and Kubo and the Two Strings, Zootropolis - named Zootopia in the US - takes the trophy of 2016's greatest animated film.

11/22 Victoria

12/22 Captain America: Civil War Even those who aren't invested in superhero films will have a hard time keeping their breath in several of Civil War's action sequences.

13/22 Son of Saul The haunting winner of the Best Foreign Language Oscar, Son of Saul's technical mastery (courtesy of first-time director László Nemes) is backed up by a harrowingly real portrayal of life within a Nazi concentration camp.

14/22 Everybody Wants Some!! Richard Linklater followed Boyhood with this charming coming-of-age story that bears similarity with 1993's Dazed and Confused. This time, our ensemble are a group of baseball-playing college freshmen. In the upper echelons of the year's best.

15/22 Green Room

16/22 Sing Street

17/22 Love and Friendship

18/22 Suburra

19/22 The Neon Demon

20/22 Hell or High Water

21/22 Kubo and the Two Strings

22/22 Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Two sequels have followed adding Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Antonio Banderas and Mel Gibson into the fold for what were increasingly barmy instalments.

It's unknown who to expect in The Expendables 4 but considering his Hollywood takeover, expect to see Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson show up for the team of mercenaries' last hurrah.

The Expendables 4 will be released in 2018.