McDonald's may loom over all of us like a capitalist titan, but every empire has its humble beginnings.

When it comes to the world's most famous food chain, things get particularly interesting; McDonald's was first founded by two brothers, Maurice "Mac" McDonald and Richard "Dick" McDonald, who ran a wildly successful walk-up service in San Bernadino, California.

The secret? Fast, friendly service. McDonald's was always at the forefront of the fast food industry, with the brothers serving high-quality food in disposable packaging, all with a welcoming atmosphere perfect for families.

The Founder, directed by John Lee Hancock, explores the moment these brothers are met by Ray Kroc, a travelling milkshake maker salesman from Illinois. Kroc convinced the brothers to franchise their restaurant under his leadership, though a contract stated all changes had to receive the McDonald brothers' direct approval.

Kroc, however, was ambitious. What followed is a fascinating tale of the American dream gone right - but at what cost, as Kroc and the McDonald brothers battled endlessly over ownership and royalties, with things becoming increasingly ruthless.

John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman take on the roles of Maurice and Richard, their roles explored in a brand new featurette on the brothers, with Michael Keaton giving Kroc his edge.

The Founder is available on digital download, Blu-ray, and DVD from 12 June.