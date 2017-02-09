The Great Wall deletes teaser after people mock 'bizarrely unfinished' CGI

The Great Wall, an action-adventure film with a title that also describes the stack of money Matt Damon must have received for it, tweeted out a short teaser last night showing a soldier firing a fatal arrow at an attacking monster.

The weird thing was how shoddy it looked - the VFX appearing better than a TV movie but certainly not up to standard for a studio movie with a budget of $150 million - especially given the film already has several teasers (some featuring a higher quality version of the beast).

The tweet was quickly deleted, but this is 2017 so it carried on being shared, becoming the object of mirth and derision on Reddit.

The Great Wall centres on European mercenaries searching for black powder who become embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures.

Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe co-star in the Zhang Yimou-directed film, which is out in UK cinemas on 17 February.