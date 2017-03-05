The Great Wall's box office tanking has proven to have particularly dire effects - putting to risk the entire future of US-China co-productions.

The Hollywood Reporter believes the film will end up with losses exceeding $75 million; with its global earnings expected to peak at around $320 million globally, having earned a mere $34.8 million in North America.

The film's $150 million production budget (which excludes, for example, marketing costs) was shared between Universal Pictures, Legendary Entertainment, China Film Group and Le Vision Pictures.

"The fusion of the No. 1 and No. 2 movie markets in the world will eventually happen, but it is a misfire, domestically speaking," box-office analyst Jeff Bock commented.

Universal is now hoping to recoup some of its losses through domestic and international home entertainment releases, alongside selling TV rights.

The Great Wall - Official Trailer 2

Certainly, The Great Wall's failures speak to the difficulties faced by both Hollywood and China's film industries in successfully melding both their outlooks, especially when Matt Damon's clunky casting in the China-set film led to widespread accusations of whitewashing.

Perhaps future projects may be able to rectify these issues, with both Skydance and Alibaba's World War II drama The Flying Tigers, written by Braveheart's Randall Wallace (Braveheart), and road movie Edge of the World, co-produced by Pegasus and China Film Group, currently on the horizon.

Hollywood whitewashing controversies







11 show all Hollywood whitewashing controversies



















1/11 Scarlett Johansson cast as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell Blonde, white US actress Scarlett Johansson was announced to be playing the clearly Japanese character Motoko Kusanagi in Hollywood's Ghost in the Shell remake, much to the dismay of Asian film fans

2/11 Tilda Swinton cast as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange Marvel sparked outrage when Anglo-Scottish actress Tilda Swinton was cast as Tibetan mystic The Ancient One alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange

3/11 Zoe Saldana was criticised for 'blacking up' to play the considerably darker-skinned soul singer Nina Simone in Nina AP

4/11 Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Prince of Persia The half Jewish, quarter Swedish actor was cast to play a Middle Eastern Prince in Disney's 2010 film

5/11 Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily in forthcoming film Pan Mara was been cast in the role of American Indian Tiger Lily, sparking an online protest from angry film fans Warner Bros

6/11 Christian Bale plays Moses in Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings Ridley Scott claimed he would never cast 'Mohammed so-and-so from such-and-such a country' in a lead role in his Biblical epic, and went on to cast an entirely white cast instead

7/11 Jim Caveziel plays Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ Catholic star Mel Gibson chose to cast a Caucasian American actor in the role of Jesus for his controversial film AP

8/11 Micky Rooney plays a Japanese neighbour in Breakfast at Tiffany's Who better to play Holly Golightly's Japanese neighbour IY Yunoishi than American actor Mick Rooney. At least Hollywood has come some way since 1961 YouTube

9/11 Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez in Argo Ben Affleck became the subject of a few editorials in Latin American newspapers for casting himself (an American with English, Irish, Scottish and Swiss ancestry) as a Mexican CIA operative

10/11 Jennifer Connelly plays Alicia Nash in A Beautiful Mind Alicia Lopez-Harrison de Lardé was a naturalised US citizen from El Salvador, but was played by an actress of Jewish, Irish and Norwegian descent YouTube

11/11 Chinese actresses cast in Memoirs of a Geisha What better way to alienate Japanese cinemagoers than to cast three Chinese actresses in the lead roles in a film about Japanese culture REUTERS



Elsewhere, Hollywood studios are attempting to make the most of the Chinese market by funding local productions, with Warner Bros. currently working on a slate of a dozen of Chinese-language films.