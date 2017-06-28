While La La Land may have kicked off something of a musical revival last year, it's 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman that hopes to continue that trend in earnest.

With Hugh Jackman having laid to rest the adamantium claws with this year's Logan, he's free to pursue the other major aspect of his career, already having made a name for himself as a song-and-dance man on Broadway.

He stars here as the near-mythical showman P.T. Barnum, founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus and purveyor of several infamous hoaxes. The Greatest Showman, however, seems to be quite a liberal take on Barnum's life, himself only entering the circus business in his 60s.

Instead, the film hopes to tell a greater story of idealism, ambition, and spectacle - all the makings of classic Hollywood fare.

There's a pretty all-star cast to boot, as Jackman is joined by the likes of Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Rebecca Ferguson.



The Greatest Showman hits UK cinemas 1 January 2018.