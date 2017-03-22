As IndieWire noted, Park Chan-wook’s 2016 film The Handmaiden deserved Oscar nominations in pretty much every technical category (it also warranted a Best Picture nom, in my opinion), but didn’t get a single nod at the 89th Academy Awards.

The beautifully shot erotic thriller did get the accolades it deserves as the 11th Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong on Tuesday night though, with Moon So-ri picking up best supporting actress, Kim Tae-ri landing best newcomer and the film also collecting best production design and best costume design awards.

The Handmaiden was the biggest winner of the evening, though it failed to collect the night’s biggest award, with best film going to Feng Xiaogang’s I Am Not Madame Bovary.

Winners list in full:

Best Film

I Am Not Madame Bovary

Best Director

Na Hong-jin, The Wailing

Best Actress

Fan Bingbing, I Am Not Madame Bovary

Best Actor

Asano Tadanobu, Harmonium

Best Supporting Actress

Moon So-ri, The Handmaiden

Best Supporting Actor

Lam Suet, Trivisa

Best Newcomer

Kim Tae-ri, The Handmaiden

Best Editing

Apprentice

Best Production Design

The Handmaiden

Best Costume Design

The Handmaiden

Best Sound

Crosscurrent

Best Original Music

The Age of Shadows

Best Cinematography

I Am Not Madame Bovary

Best Visual Effects

Shin Godzilla