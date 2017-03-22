As IndieWire noted, Park Chan-wook’s 2016 film The Handmaiden deserved Oscar nominations in pretty much every technical category (it also warranted a Best Picture nom, in my opinion), but didn’t get a single nod at the 89th Academy Awards.
The beautifully shot erotic thriller did get the accolades it deserves as the 11th Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong on Tuesday night though, with Moon So-ri picking up best supporting actress, Kim Tae-ri landing best newcomer and the film also collecting best production design and best costume design awards.
The Handmaiden was the biggest winner of the evening, though it failed to collect the night’s biggest award, with best film going to Feng Xiaogang’s I Am Not Madame Bovary.
Winners list in full:
Best Film
I Am Not Madame Bovary
Best Director
Na Hong-jin, The Wailing
Best Actress
Fan Bingbing, I Am Not Madame Bovary
Best Actor
Asano Tadanobu, Harmonium
Best Supporting Actress
Moon So-ri, The Handmaiden
Best Supporting Actor
Lam Suet, Trivisa
Best Newcomer
Kim Tae-ri, The Handmaiden
Best Editing
Apprentice
Best Production Design
The Handmaiden
Best Costume Design
The Handmaiden
Best Sound
Crosscurrent
Best Original Music
The Age of Shadows
Best Cinematography
I Am Not Madame Bovary
Best Visual Effects
Shin Godzilla
