Mark Hamill has claimed that it is "possible" that Luke Skywalker could turn to the dark side in the forthcoming Star Wars film.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration in Florida after the trailer for The Last Jedi dropped, the actor hinted that the iconic character could go bad in the new film.

"It's possible, anything's possible," he said.

Of course it's also entirely possible that Hamill is just messing with fans who are desperate for any new information on the story of the new film.

Star Wars the 'Last Jedi ' trailer released

He joked during the panel that he suffers from "short term memory loss" and said he "lost credibility with the public through social media because I lie all the time".

"And I post and exclusive look at the Episode VIII trailer and it's a trailer on the back lot... It's like the boy who cried wolf, nobody believes me."

At the same event it was revealed that the late Carrie Fisher had a hand in re-writing the script for The Last Jedi.

It has already been confirmed that General Leia will appear in Episode IX, reportedly utilising scenes filmed for The Last Jedi.

“Carrie is remarkable in the movie,” Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy stated. "What Rian [Johnson] wrote, and the performance she [Fisher] ended up giving; I think you guys will find that an amazing tribute to her talent."

Director Johnson added: "I love her so much. I just adore her. I connected with her first and foremost as a writer. She was an incredible writer, with an incredible mind."

The follow-up chapter to 2015's The Force Awakens sees the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey, John Boyega's Finn, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron.

The trailer finally gives Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker some lines after his wordless appearance in Episode VII.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas on 15 December