Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King has slowly been accumulating its new cast, tasked with breathing new life into some pretty beloved characters.

Donald Glover joined the project as Simba back in February, alongside James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa, as the studio likely realised pretty quickly no other human could deliver, "Remember who you are", with quite the same oomph.

It's also been rumoured that Disney are keen to secure Beyoncé for the role of Nala, though there's no official confirmation as to whether she's been approached for the role.

The Wrap now reports that the studio has found its Timon and Pumbaa in Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, taking on the roles made famous by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella.

If you're wanting a taste of how the pair might work onscreen, Rogen guested on Eichner's popular truTV show Billy on the Street, where the pair tracked NYC's streets asking for opinions on Seth Rogen's death, before letting them know he's actually alive and fine.



Directed by Jon Favreau, the film looks to retread The Jungle Book's success with creating CGI animal performances, though how that works in a universe devoid entirely humans is yet to be seen.

The news follows Disney's release of their full release schedule for the next few years, seeing The Lion King secure a 19 July release date.