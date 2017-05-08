Maybe it's an infinite number of monkeys and typewriters type situation with regards to the internet, but for some reason the opening sequence of The Lion King has been stripped of its score and simply had a few pertinent sound effects added in, and the results are surprisingly captivating.

"Listen to that Serengeti soundscape without the drama," the creator wrote on VidMe; it's interesting how, without the dramatic 'Circle of Life' soundtrack, you're really drawn into every moment, as birds migrate over a waterfall and elephants walk the desert.

"Euphoric," one Redditor commented. "Honestly, if they did the EXACT same think for the live action one with gorgeous imagery I'd be more than fine."