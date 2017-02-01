Thank heavens for small mercies - yesterday, The Matrix trio reunited unexpectedly to momentarily abate the stresses of the world.

Carrie-Ann Moss joined her former co-stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne at the premiere of their new film John Wick: Chapter Two in Los Angeles.

The actors first appeared together in The Wachowski's seminal 1999 sci-fi and returned for its sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003.

The series depicts a dystopian future in which reality perceived by most humans is actually a simulated reality called “the Matrix”, created by sentient machines to subdue the human population. Reeves plays computer programmer “Neo” who learns this truth and is drawn into a rebellion against the machines, which involves other people who have been freed from the “dream world” - including Moss' Trinity and Fishburne's Morpheus.

John Wick: Chapter Two - Trailer 2

Could their reunion suggest that the tumultuous events currently plaguing the world have all been part of a simulated reality after all? That we'll all resurface to discover stability is restored? Sadly not.

John Wick Chapter 2 - released 17 February - is the sequel to Reeves' sleeper hit actioner John Wick (2014). Directed by Chad Stahelski, it also starsCommon, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo and Ian McShane.