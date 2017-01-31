The New Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest public figure to take aim at Donald Trump's Muslim ban.

The actor was pretty vocal against the new President during his campaign trail but advised Americans to “stop whining” following Trump's election in November. It seems the new ruling has thankfully given the actor a change of heart.

“You go in there new, you have a new team, and mistakes are made; I hope this is a wake-up call for them,” the former Governor of California stated to Extra (via Variety).

Schwarzenegger recently took over from Trump as host of the Celebrity Apprentice, a role the new US President held for 14 seasons.

Trump recently took time off from wall-chat and judging people based on their religion to slam Schwarznegger's less-than-impressive ratings.

'You're Hired!' Arnold Schwarzenegger New Host of Celebrity Apprentice

The actor - an Austrian immigrant who came to the US in 1968 - branded Trump's decision as “hasty”, adding: “I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly ht way.”

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship -I was in that position - It’s crazy. It’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.“

Despite saying this, Schwarzenegger went on to say he understood the administration's goal of attempting to prevent entry of suspected terrorists.

Following Trump's ban, a wave of criticism swept Hollywood with Stranger Things actor David Harbour, Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Ashton Kutcher addressing the ruling at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night (29 January).

It was revealed at the weekend that Asghar Farhadi, the director of Oscar-nominated foreign language film The Salesman, would not be able to attend the ceremony due to the new ruling.