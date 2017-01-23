Jacki Weaver seems to have had a much better experience of sex scenes than your average actor.

Speaking to Variety about the scene she shares with Jason Schwartzman, 36, in upcoming American comedy film The Polka King, the 69-year-old admitted that she was "a little nervous" to begin with but added: "Jason is such a dream to work with" and said the experience was "fabulous".

"He's gorgeous," she added, then joked: "It's a long time since I've done a sex scene, in a bit, with a man - not in real life but on film," which prompted co-star Jack Black to say: "Earlier this afternoon!"

She revealed that her son had called her while they were shooting and asked how the film was going.

"I said, 'I've got a sex scene with a much younger man'" Weaver recalled. "My son laughed and said, 'How much younger, mom?' and I said 'About 10 years younger than you are'."

The Polka King tells the real-life story of disgraced polka legend Jan Lewan, who unwittingly brought a town to its knees in a Ponzi scheme. It premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on 22 January.

The film stars Jack Black as Lewan, who was also present at the interview, along with actors Willie Garson, Jenny Slate and directors Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky.