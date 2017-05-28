The Square scoops top film prize at Cannes Film Festival

Swedish film The Square has won the prestigious Palme D’or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The satirical film, directed by Ruben Ostlund, is about the director of a contemporary art museum who stages a new exhibition called "The Square" in a bid to attract publicity.

The concept is that, inside the square, everyone is encouraged to behave responsibly. However, the director himself has his phone and wallet stolen inside the installation and sets out to find the thief.

Starring Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss and The Wire’s Dominic West, it had been well-received by critics after being released on 19 May.

The film was described by the Cannes jury, overseen by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, as “clever, witty and funny” and dealing with “important questions”.

Mr Almodovar added that it was a "rich" masterpiece that tackled the "horrific dictatorship" of political correctness.

As the festival drew to a close, it was announced that Joaquin Phoenix had won best actor for his role in thriller You Were Never Really Here, while Diane Kruger took home the best actress award for her part in In The Fade.

Sofia Coppola was handed the best director prize for The Beguiled, becoming only the second woman in the festival’s 70-year history to win the award.

​Coppola’s remake is a feminist adaptation of Clint Eastwood’s 1971 version of the film, which is about a girls school in 1864 Virginia and the events that take place when some of the pupils discover a wounded Union Army soldier.

A special prize to mark the film festival’s 70th anniversary was awarded to Nicole Kidman.