The latest episode of The Walking Dead - 'New best Friends' - saw a relatively unexpected reunion between two original characters who have appeared on the show since it began in 2010.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) pays a visit to Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) who is living in a cabin a short distance away from The Kingdom.

They are yet to see each other since season six episode, an instalment which saw Carol leave Alexandria after suffering intense guilt over her merciless death count.

It's been a tumultuous time for Daryl since he last saw Carol; not only has he witnessed the murder of both Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) at the hands of Negan, he was imprisoned by The Saviours before finally escaping in an episode before the midseason finale.

Their encounter in the episode arrives after King Ezekiel's Head of Security Richard fills Daryl in on a plan to get the monarch wanting to fight back against the Saviours - and, he tells Daryl, that it involved sacrificing "some loner" in a cabin. Putting two and two together, Daryl realises the 'loner' he's referring to is, in fact, carol - and attacks Richard when he refuses to stand down.

The most touching moment the duo's scenes is where Carol, breaking down in terror over the answer, asks Daryl if The Saviours killed any of their people. Believing Carol will leave and fight with him if he tells the truth, Daryl lies and states that nobody got killed in a bid to protect her.

Elsewhere in the episode, the mystery group introduced in the final scene of the midseason premiere has been revealed as a completely new group original to the series.

The Walking Dead airs in the UK tomorrow at 9PM on FOX.