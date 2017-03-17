This week's episode of The Walking Dead saw Sasha and Rosita embark on their mission to assassinate Negan at the Sanctuary.

As the instalment drew to a close, a plot twist saw Sasha lock Rosita out of the Sanctuary as she ran fully armed directly into the heart of The Saviours' compound fully prepared to die in combat avenging the death of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).

However, the episode's final moment sees Rosita, forlornly begrudging Sasha for going it alone, looking fearful as she spots a long-haired crossbow-wielding figure stood in the shadows.

Considering a previous scene shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) discovering that Sasha and Rosita had gone missing, it's a fair bet to assume this could be him, ready to help the pair wreak their vengeance against Negan.

But, considering the look of terror on Rosita's face, perhaps the figure is none other than Negan's right-hand man Dwight (Austin Amelio). Throughout this season, Dwight's allegiance to his leader has been wavering - could this be his time to help Rick's crew in their war against The Saviours? Next week's episode will most certainly tell (we hope).

The Walking Dead airs in the UK tonight (20 March) at 9pm on FOX.