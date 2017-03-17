This week's episode of The Walking Dead saw Sasha and Rosita embark on their mission to assassinate Negan at the Sanctuary.

While the outcome of the storyline still remains unsolved, it's Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) that things aren't looking too bright for currently; the episode's climax sees her lock Rosita (Christian Serratos) out of the Sanctuary as she runs fully armed into the heart of The Saviours' compound willing to die to avenge the death of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).

For those wishing to look to Robert Kirkman's comic book series for clarification over what might happen to Sasha, you may be shocked to see that she isn't there - she is an original character (just like Daryl). The comic book character her storyline has most resembled, however, is that of someone named Holly.

In the comics, Holly begins a relationship with Abraham despite him being attached to Rosita - just like Sasha. While specifics of this storyline differ in the source material, Holly does ultimately end up perishing - albeit in a shocking manner - after being caught by Negan (you can find out what happens to her here - be warned: this could be what happens to Sasha in the next few episodes).

She is quoted as saying the following: “I wanted to be the one to take your gate down, to trap you in here," she tells Negan. "I want to be here as you turn on each other... Or as you die fighting your way out. I want to see it. You can kill me if you want... But it won't affect Rick, not like you want. And it'd be good to see Abraham again. I really miss him.”

1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

Fans have been expecting Sasha's death for some time now following the news that Martin-Green had been cast as the lead in new series Star Trek Discovery.

This isn't to say there's still time for a shock turnaround: while Rosita outlives this moment in the comic books, the final moment of the episode sees Rosita looking at a crossbow-wielding figure stood in the shadows, someone that viewers are fully expecting to be Daryl (Norman Reedus) - but we believe could be someone else entirely.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 trailer

The Walking Dead airs in the UK tonight (20 March) at 9pm on FOX. You can read our review of last week's episode here.