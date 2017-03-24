Last week's episode of The Walking Dead ended in a thrilling manner after one character seemed to run to her death after taking vengeance against Negan into her own hands - however, the outcome of that character's fate has been spoiled by images taken from the zombie drama's next episode.

'The Other Side' drew to a close with Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) running into The Saviours' compound, rifle in hand, in an attempt to assassinate the very person who killed Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), the man she loved.

Stills from the next instalment - titled “Something They Need' - shows Sasha alive and, well, not so well; she's locked up in a cell similar to the one Daryl was imprisoned in for much of the season seven's first half.

The penultimate episode's synopsis reads: 'The penultimate episode's synopsis reads: 'A group of Alexandrians embarks on a journey to a distant community. One group member must make a heartbreaking decision.'

Sasha is alive in the next Walking Dead episode

You can read our review of the show's latest outing here, as well as a breakdown of the episode's final moment.

The Walking Dead season seven continues in the US this Sunday (26 March) with its UK premiere arriving the following evening (27 March) at 9pm on FOX.