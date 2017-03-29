Yesterday (28 March), the second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming was released, sending Marvel fans into overdrive trying to spot every hidden Easter Egg.

Some of those fans, however, are more excited about the release of Marvel’s other 2017 film. We’re not talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - although that does look phenomenal - but the third instalment in Chris Hemsworth’s franchise, Thor: Ragnarok.

While a trailer for the Taika Waititi has yet to surface, footage was reportedly shown at Disney’s Cinema Con panel, alongside a clip from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

According to ComicBook.com, the short clip featured Thor standing on The Hulk’s shoulders, both battling for their lives in the Sakaaran gladiator arena.

While there were only a few seconds shown, Disney’s Dave Hollis teased “Trust me, this is a Thor like no other.”

When the footage will be officially released remains to be seen. However, many expect a teaser to debut with the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel on the 28 April. Ragnarok, meanwhile, touches down 27 October.