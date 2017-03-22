Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, actor Tim Allen - the voice of Buzz Lightyear - courted controversy after comparing being a Donald Trump supporter in Hollywood to Nazi Germany.

"You’ve got to be real careful around here,” Allen told Kimmel after being asked about attending the President’s inauguration. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany.

“I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

While the audience may have been laughing - quite awkwardly at that - the comments have been highly criticised online. The executive director of the Anne Frank Center, Steven Goldstein, has written an opposing statement, asking Allen “have you lost your mind?”

Goldman continued: “No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s — the world’s most evil program of dehumanisation, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

“Sorry, Tim, that’s just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role. It’s time for you to leave your bubble to apologise to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis.”

While on Kimmel, Allen also spoke about a handful of people in the entertainment industry who are conservative but refuse to tell anyone for fear of retaliation, saying if anyone in Hollywood "finds out you support Trump at all, it's like you smell bad".

“You get bullied into a position, but I don’t want to defend the guy,” Allen explained. "To me, he acts like a new talent comedian. These are guys that have great material that have very bad comedy timing. And he's got terrible timing.”

The comedian previously made controversial comments about using the n-word, eliciting a negative response from across the political spectrum. He said in 2013: “If I have no intent, if I show no intent, if I clearly am not a racist, then how can ‘nigger’ be bad coming out of my mouth?”