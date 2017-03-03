Tom Hanks has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump’s ever since the ‘Republican’ announced his run for Presidency.

With the current administration attempting to label respectable news sources ‘Fake News,’ Hanks has is doing his part to keep the press caffeinated.

The Forest Gump actor sent an espresso machine to the White House press corps with a wonderful message: “Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice and the American way. Especially for the Truth part.”

Alongside the note, a drawing of wounded soldiers captioned: “Fresh, spirited American troops, flushed with victory, are bringing in thousands of hungry, ragged, battle-weary prisoners.”

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note.pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) 2 March 2017

The Academy Award winner previously sent an espresso machine to the press corps in 2004 during George W. Bush’s presidency. In 2010, he checked up on the machine, joking to the press: “You know you are supposed to clean this after every use. You are supposed to wipe that off. Look at the buildup there.”

Trump recently came under fire after banning various publications - including CNN, the BBC, and The New York Times - from attending an off-camera White House “gaggle”. Soon after, The Washington Post changed their slogan to “Democracy Dies in Darkness” in protest.

Hanks - who endorsed Hilary Clinton - has been a vocal critic of Trump’s, previously saying he was “personally offended” by his lewd “grab her by the p***y” comments.