Tom Hiddleston and Ben Wheatley are set to reunite on an upcoming project having previously worked together on High-Rise.

Hard Boiled - an adaptation of Frank Miller and Geof Darrow’s comic book mini-series - will see Hiddleston play Nixon, a tax collector based in a dystopian Los Angeles.

The film has been in production since 2001, with David Fincher originally set to direct Nicolas Cage in the lead role.

After the project faltered, Miller was hired to direct in 2008, following acclaim with Sin City; however, he was dropped after his second film, The Spirit, flopped at the box office and was critically panned.

Since the release of High Rise (and his highly publicised relationship with Taylor Swift), Hiddleston has worked on numerous big-budget films, including Kong: Skull Island and Thor: Ragnarok.

Wheatley, meanwhile, directed the film Free Fire, starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, and Sharlto Copley. Having debuted at Toronto Film Festival and closed the London Film Festival, Free Fire will finally hit UK cinemas 31 March 2017.