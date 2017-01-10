There were confused faces in the room on Sunday night when Tom Hiddleston launched into a lengthy anecdote about the civil war in South Sudan while accepting a Golden Globe award for his work on The Night Manager.

It was a noble speech, the actor trying to bring attention to the real world arms dealing issues that inform the BBC and AMC show, but soured a little for many people watching at home when it wrapped up with a self-congratulatory bit about how great The Night Manager is.

“I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed,” Hiddleston wrote on Facebook.

“In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.

Christian Slater's face listening to Tom Hiddleston's "people in South Sudan love me" speech should be on US currency. pic.twitter.com/8HbZScXbH2 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2017

“Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions.

“I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”

Several fans felt Tom was unfairly criticised however and fell victim to outrage culture.

One Facebook comment, which at the time of writing has 5,306 Likes, reads: “I can't believe you have to apologize. I thought your speech was beautiful.”

