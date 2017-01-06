"2016 was about higher highs and lower lows,” IMAX Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told The Hollywood Reporter, commenting on the final box office figures of 2016.

The past year marked a historic high for Hollywood, raking in $11.36 billion, topping the record set in 2015 when cinemas took $11.14 billion.

Yet, while cinema takings hit their highest high, a slew of box office bombs - such as Ben Hur, Gods of Egypt, and Allied - have lost studios more than $1 billion in total.

China’s growth has also slowed down, from 48% to 3.7%, partly because no American made production had quite the impact of Furious 7, which made $391 million in China in 2015.

Studio-wise, Disney reigned king of the box-office, taking $7.61 billion internationally from just 13 films. Coming in second was Warner Bros., who took $5.3 billion from 25 films. Despite releasing 21 films over the course of the year, Sony made ‘just’ $21 million.

There were also fewer $100 million+ grossing films in North America than last year, with Bad Moms being the only original title to hit $100 million.

As the IMAX CEO said, Hollywoods currently characterised by the highest highs and lowest lows.

Here are the top 20 grossing films of the year, ordered by worldwide gross.

20 The Legend of Tarzan - Warner Bros - $356.7M

19 Independence Day: Resurgence - Fox - $389.7M

18 Moana - Disney - $403.4M

17 Ice Age: Collision Course - Fox/Blue Sky - $407.7M

16 Jason Bourne - Universal - $415.2M

15 Warcraft - Universal/Legendary - $433.5M

14 Kung Fu Panda 3 - Fox/DWA - $521.2M

13 X-Men: Apocalypse - Fox - $543.9M

12 The Mermaid (Mei ren yu) - China Film Group/Sony - $553.8M

11 Doctor Strange - Disney/Marvel - $657.8M

10 Suicide Squad - Warner Bros. - $745.6M

9 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Warner Bros. - $777M

8 Deadpool - Fox - $783.1M

7 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Disney/Lucasfilm - $801.9M

6 Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice - Warner Bros. - $873.3M

5 The Secret Life of Pets - Universal/Illumination - $875.5M

4 The Jungle Book - Disney - $966.6M

3 Zootopia - Disney Animation - $1.024B

2 Finding Dory - Disney/Pixar - $1.028B

1 Captain America: Civil War - Disney/Marvel - $1.153B