"2016 was about higher highs and lower lows,” IMAX Entertainment CEO Greg Foster told The Hollywood Reporter, commenting on the final box office figures of 2016.
The past year marked a historic high for Hollywood, raking in $11.36 billion, topping the record set in 2015 when cinemas took $11.14 billion.
Yet, while cinema takings hit their highest high, a slew of box office bombs - such as Ben Hur, Gods of Egypt, and Allied - have lost studios more than $1 billion in total.
China’s growth has also slowed down, from 48% to 3.7%, partly because no American made production had quite the impact of Furious 7, which made $391 million in China in 2015.
Studio-wise, Disney reigned king of the box-office, taking $7.61 billion internationally from just 13 films. Coming in second was Warner Bros., who took $5.3 billion from 25 films. Despite releasing 21 films over the course of the year, Sony made ‘just’ $21 million.
There were also fewer $100 million+ grossing films in North America than last year, with Bad Moms being the only original title to hit $100 million.
As the IMAX CEO said, Hollywoods currently characterised by the highest highs and lowest lows.
10 most pirated films of 2016
-
1/10 10. The Revenant
Worldwide gross: $533 million
-
2/10 9. Finding Dory
Worldwide gross: $1,028 billion
-
3/10 8. Suicide Squad
Worldwide gross: $745.6 million
-
4/10 7. Independence Day: Resurgence
Worldwide gross: $389.7 million
-
5/10 6. Warcraft
Worldwide gross: $433.5 million
-
6/10 5. X-Men: Apocalypse
Worldwide gross in 2016: $543.9 million
-
7/10 4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Worldwide gross: $2.068 billion
-
8/10 3. Captain America: Civil War
Worldwide gross: $1.153 billion
-
9/10 2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Worldwide gross: $873.3 million
-
10/10 1. Deadpool
Worldwide gross: $783.1 million
Here are the top 20 grossing films of the year, ordered by worldwide gross.
20 The Legend of Tarzan - Warner Bros - $356.7M
19 Independence Day: Resurgence - Fox - $389.7M
18 Moana - Disney - $403.4M
17 Ice Age: Collision Course - Fox/Blue Sky - $407.7M
16 Jason Bourne - Universal - $415.2M
15 Warcraft - Universal/Legendary - $433.5M
14 Kung Fu Panda 3 - Fox/DWA - $521.2M
13 X-Men: Apocalypse - Fox - $543.9M
12 The Mermaid (Mei ren yu) - China Film Group/Sony - $553.8M
11 Doctor Strange - Disney/Marvel - $657.8M
10 Suicide Squad - Warner Bros. - $745.6M
9 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Warner Bros. - $777M
8 Deadpool - Fox - $783.1M
7 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Disney/Lucasfilm - $801.9M
6 Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice - Warner Bros. - $873.3M
5 The Secret Life of Pets - Universal/Illumination - $875.5M
4 The Jungle Book - Disney - $966.6M
3 Zootopia - Disney Animation - $1.024B
2 Finding Dory - Disney/Pixar - $1.028B
1 Captain America: Civil War - Disney/Marvel - $1.153B
