Though Danny Boyle's revisit to his 90s classic was a dazzling, adrenaline-pumping show of nostalgia - it's a film not without its own sadness.

Particularly when it comes to the story of Ewen Bremner's Spud, whose situation seems little changed from 20 years ago; he had a construction job, had his wife and son Fergus, but those things are no longer a part of his world.

His world has, once more, become heroin, and our exclusive deleted scene from the film marks a sad moment of reflection in how difficult the recovery process can be.

Alongside Bremner, the film also marks the return of Ewan McGregor's Rent Boy, Jonny Lee Miller's Sick Boy, Kelly Macdonald's Diane, and Robert Caryle's Begbie.

The sequel sees Rent Boy return to Scotland for the first time after stealing from his friends and fleeing the country in the original 1996 film, spending the time hiding out in Amsterdam.

He finds Sick Boy in charge of the Port Sunshine pub inherited from his aunt, while his girlfriend Veronika helps him blackmail men through sex; meanwhile, Begbie is serving a 25-year-prison sentence, denied for parole due to his violent behaviour.

T2: Trainspotting is out now on Digital and on DVD, Blu-Ray(TM) & 4K Ultra HD and features 29 deleted scenes.