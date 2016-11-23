The international trailer for T2: Trainspotting has revealed a slightly better look at the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 cult hit.

There's little extra footage here to be found, though this new cut does clarify that tensions haven't eased in the 20 years that have passed since the original film took place; specifically with its ending hinging on a brutal betrayal by Renton (Ewan McGregor), stealing the £16,000 from the drug deal that would supposedly be split equally with Begbie (Robert Carlyle), Spud (Ewen Bremmer), and Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller).

Elsewhere, we again see the Underworld track "Born Slippy" - a memorable feature of the original - kickstart the trailer's nostalgic riff off the film's most famous quote; now altered to, "Choose life, choose Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and hope that someone, somewhere cares."

The sequel, which was filmed on location in Edinburgh, adapts elements of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh's follow-up novel Porno, which was released in 2002; adapting its storyline to reflect more modern preoccupations.

Welsh heaped huge amounts of praise onto the project, going as far as to say: "In some ways, I think it’s a better movie [than Trainspotting]. They have become such iconic characters and this is going to cement that status even more. It feels like a big epic movie. I’m very, very excited about it and I think people are going to be excited [too]."

T2- TRAINSPOTTING 2 official trailer

T2: Trainspotting hits cinemas on 27 January 2017.