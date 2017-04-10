Anthony Hopkins has been singing the praises of Transformers 5 director Michael Bay, branding him a 'genius' cut from the same cloth as Martin Scorsese.

The British actor, who will show up in Transformers: The Last Knight playing a mystery role, has now begun doing the promotional rounds for the film and has nothing but the best things to say about the man who directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Hopkins' sincere words came when he was asked by Yahoo! about his thoughts on the first four Transformers films.

“[They are] terrific,” he said. “They were created by a genius.”



He went on to explain how Bay talked him through his technological plans for the film over breakfast, something which led Hopkins to sign up immediately.

“He's the same ilk as Oliver Stone and Spielberg and Scorsese. Brilliance. Savants, really, they are. He’s a savant.”

Bay recently revealed that the Transformers writer's room has up to 14 films planned, including sequels and spin-offs.

Transformers: The Last Knight will be released 23 June.