How to get your hands on the Vans x Toy Story collab

If you're a big fan of achingly nostalgic footwear, then you're just in luck.

Vans has finally unveiled its highly-rumoured collab with Pixar, releasing an entire range of shoes based off the studio's Toy Story franchise. The collection combines the footwear brand's iconic silhouettes with designs directly inspired by the film and its characters; alongside a small selection of Toy Story-themed accessories.

Woody, for example, has spawned three different sneaker designs; the Sk8-Hi Reissue PT, the Old Skool, and an Authentic. Buzz Lightyear's instantly recognisable colour combinations, meanwhile, see a purple and green-designed take on both the Sk8-Hi Reissue and Old Skool. Plus, there's plenty of love for the aliens, Sid's mutant creations, and even Bo Peep.

The collection follows on from the film's 20th anniversary, celebrated last year, and forms part of Vans' continuing collaborations with Disney's pop culture properties; including a line of Star Wars-related gear, and a "Young at Heart" collection featuring Mickey, Minnie, and the gang.

And the most exciting part? For added authenticity, Andy's signature appears at the bottom of each of the shoes. You can check out the collection below.



The Vans x Toy Story collection will be available at Vans retail stores across Europe and online here, available from 29 November.