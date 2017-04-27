  1. Culture
Vinod Khanna dead: Bollywood actor and Indian politician dies of cancer, aged 70

Vinod Khanna Getty Images

Bollywood star Vinod Khanna has died from cancer aged 70.

The Indian actor and producer appeared in more than 100 Bollywood films and was one of its best-loved actors. 

Dubbed "Bollywood's original heartthrob", Khanna began his career in 1968 and quickly became a household name in India, starring in a number of hits during the 70s and 80s. 

Some of his most memorable performances include the films Mera Gaon, Mera Desh [My Village, My Country], Kuchhe Dhaage [Fragile Threads], and Qurbani, [Sacrifice], for which he received a Filmfare Award nomination (India's version of an Oscar).

He was also an active politician who was elected to parliament four times, serving once as a junior foreign minister. 

He died of bladder cancer on 28 April, according to a hospital statement. 

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan interview

Indian president Pranab Mukherjee led tributes from politicians, as Bollywood celebrities also paid homage. 

Mukherjee wrote: "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor & MP."

Director, screenwriter, actor and TV personality Karon Johar added: "His screen presence is unparalleled even today... his super star swag is what we grew up on. RIP #VinodKhanna.. thoughts and prayers. 

"As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight."

