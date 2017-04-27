Bollywood star Vinod Khanna has died from cancer aged 70.

The Indian actor and producer appeared in more than 100 Bollywood films and was one of its best-loved actors.

Dubbed "Bollywood's original heartthrob", Khanna began his career in 1968 and quickly became a household name in India, starring in a number of hits during the 70s and 80s.

Some of his most memorable performances include the films Mera Gaon, Mera Desh [My Village, My Country], Kuchhe Dhaage [Fragile Threads], and Qurbani, [Sacrifice], for which he received a Filmfare Award nomination (India's version of an Oscar).

He was also an active politician who was elected to parliament four times, serving once as a junior foreign minister.

He died of bladder cancer on 28 April, according to a hospital statement.

Indian president Pranab Mukherjee led tributes from politicians, as Bollywood celebrities also paid homage.

Mukherjee wrote: "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor & MP."

Director, screenwriter, actor and TV personality Karon Johar added: "His screen presence is unparalleled even today... his super star swag is what we grew up on. RIP #VinodKhanna.. thoughts and prayers.

"As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight."