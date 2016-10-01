War for the Planet of the Apes plot synopsis promises all-out battle

It's been over two years since Dawn of the Planet of the Apes - the sequel to 2011 sleeper hit Rise of the Planet of the Apes - was released.

Only now have details begun to emerge about the third film in the prequel reboot of the classic franchise - and it seems we're working towards the 1968 film, which starred Charlton Heston, much quicker than anticipated.

Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) is returning to direct having taken over from Rupert Wyatt who directed Rise.

The plot synopsis reads: In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Andy Serkis will return as Caesar while his arch nemesis, the Colonel, will be played by Woody Harrelson. Steve Zahn and Judy Greer will co-star as apes, while Gabriel Chavarria will star in a small role as a Preacher.

None of the first two films' cast - including James Franco, Freida Pinto, Jason Clarke and Toby Kebbel - are expected to return.

A first look at the film is set to be unveiled at New York Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October).

War for the Planet of the Apes will be released 14 July 2017.