Watch Bill Murray bartend between shots at his son's Brooklyn bar

It's entirely normal to bring one's father along for support on the opening night of a new restaurant, but a slightly different matter when that father is legendary comedian Bill Murray and he's keen to hop behind the bar.

In Murray's lengthy tradition of randomly turning up to locations to cause joy and havoc in equal measures, and having already bartended at Sundance in the past, he decided to work a shift at the opening night of Brooklyn bistro 21 Greenpoint; re-opening after a revamp, under the co-ownership of his son Homer Murray.

The New York Times reports Murray was over an hour late for his supposed 7pm "shift"; entering fashionably tardy to first slip behind the bar, grab a bottle of Slovenia Vodka, and take a shot. After a riotous cheer, the actor soon got to work serving customers; with his son describing his style as, "he just kind of pours Slovenia Vodka into people’s glasses when they look thirsty. He’s about efficiency. Turn-and-burn."

"This is my firstborn son, Homer," Murray later told the crowd. "And I am so happy for myself, and his brothers and sisters and mom, and all of you, that he has not continued in the family business. Instead, he has taken the joy of the family — to have a drink, and to have a meal, and to have friends together in one place — and made it his life’s work. To my son, and his friends, and his work, and all his partners. Homer Murray!"

Murray seems to have certainly impressed 21 Greenpoint's bar director, Sean Patrick McClure, who said of his skills; "A mixologist simply knows how to mix drinks. A bartender knows how to run a bar: interact with guests, have fun, have conversations with them. Bill is a bartender."

Though it's unlikely the Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation star will be working for a new line of work anytime soon, it's nice to know he'll always have a home behind the bar.