Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is back, and things are looking grim for Captain Jack Sparrow.

Titled in the UK as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Johnny Depp's unstoppable rogue must, this time, face a new foe in the guise of former associate Captain Salazar (played with ghoulish delight by Skyfall's Javier Bardem); whose escape from the clutches of the Devil's Triangle has spurred him on a mission to kill all living pirates, with a particular target on Sparrow's back.

Salazar's Revenge certainly, so far, boasts the usual formula for a Pirates of the Caribbean vehicle: pitting a supernatural crew (Salazar's ghost pirates) against Sparrow and a young, beautiful lass (Kaya Scodelario's astronomer Carina Smyth) and lad (Brenton Thwaites' Royal Navy sailor Henry, son of Will Turner).

Though, if this teaser is anything to go by, the new film's looking to have a darker edge than previous outings; seeing Bardem's intense, menacing Salazar storm a ship to ask Henry to pass a message on for Captain Sparrow: "death will come straight for him".

Kon-Tiki's Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning are directing; with the cast also seeing Orlando Bloom's return as Will Turner, as well as Geoffrey Rush's Captain Barbossa, all alongside actual rockstar Paul McCartney.



Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge hits UK cinemas 26 May 2017.