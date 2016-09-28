Watch John Malkovich play David Lynch and various Twin Peaks characters in Psychogenic Fugue trailer

Masters of weird David Lynch and John Malkovich have teamed up for a new short film called Psychogenic Fugue (a ‘dissociative disorder in which a person forgets who they are and leaves home to create a new life’).

Directed by Sandro Miller, it is part of a project called Playing Lynch, a collaborative meditation on the director’s work that will raise money for charity the David Lynch Foundation.

As briefly glimpsed in the trailer, Malkovich will take on seven classic Lynch characters, including Special Agent Dale Cooper, The Log Lady and The Lady in the Radiator.

The teaser can be further explored at PlayingLynch.com, an online experience that will be firing out more clips over the coming days (in typical Lynchian fashion, it’s all a bit vague and hard to pin down).

The project leads up to the director and musician’s sold-out Festival of Disruption, which takes place in Los Angeles next week and will see performances from St. Vincent, Robert Plant and more.

Malkovich has been working on some weird and wonderful films lately, including one which will be released 100 years from now.

