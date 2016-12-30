Isle of Dogs will be Wes Anderson’s second stop-motion animation, but while he has maintained idiosyncratic consistency in his live-action films, this new offering could look very different to Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Earlier this month, Anderson posted a vlog formally announcing the film and sharing its sizeable cast, also launching a charity initiative running alongside the film. By donating $10 to Crowdrise, fans will enter into a lottery that will see the winner offered the chance to provide the voice of a dog in the film, while a slightly more steep $10,000 sum will land you a limited edition concept art print.

While the print doesn’t incorporate a still from the film, it does tell us a little bit about its aesthetic:

It presumably depicts the protagonist, which we know to be a young boy in Japan searching for a missing dog. His depiction is far from cutesy, and the thick lines of his body stand in contrast to the more subtle composition of his hair.

The cast for Isle of Dogs is as follows *deep breath*:

Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Greta Gerwig, Kunichi Nomura, Koyu Rankin, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama.

Production on the movie is underway now, with a 2018 release date expected.