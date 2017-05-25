Jacob Tremblay, the adorable child of last year's Room, is set to make you weep uncontrollably once more.

He's starring in Wonder, based on R.J. Palacio's novel of the same name, which deals with the challenges faced by a young boy born with facial differences, entering into a new school after years spent in and out of hospitals.

With the help of his parents, played by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, he sets out to teach his classmates and teachers that he's just an ordinary kid; basically, we're dealing with some grade-A weepie material here.

Wonder is directed by Stephen Chbosky, best known for penning The New York Times bestselling novel The Perks of Being a Wallflower, alongside writing and directing the film version. He also penned the screenplay to this year's live-action Beauty and the Beast.

The film also stars Mandy Patinkin, Sonia Braga, Millie Davis, Izabela Vidovic, Danielle Rose Russell, and Alie Liebert.

Wonder hits UK cinemas 8 December.