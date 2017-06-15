Wonder Woman is the start of DC movies being 'fun', says exec

With Wonder Woman's box office triumph propped up by rave reviews, DC's future has brightened considerably.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad landed their gritty, dark vibe like a damp squib; though they enjoyed gargantuan opening weekends, both films saw steep box office declines after unenthusiastic reactions from critics and moviegoers alike.

Add to that plenty of backstage gossip that seemed to paint the picture of a studio in crisis, though the same was seemingly said about Wonder Woman. Whatever the truth of the situation, DC do now seem keen to emphasise Wonder Woman as a turn in direction for the franchise.

Speaking to The Wrap, DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns stated the film was a product of executive and creatives coming together after Batman v Superman to seek a new approach guided by DC's own legacy.

"Get to the essence of the character and make the movies fun," he explained. "Just make sure that the characters are the characters with heart, humour, hope, heroics, and optimism at the base." Certainly, qualities Patty Jenkins brought to Wonder Woman, but which will supposedly also be found in this year's Justice League.

As most audiences will be keenly aware of though, the issues found in Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad weren't because the films were dark, just messily made; DC has been successful with that tone in the past and, in fact, Batman's not exactly the kind of character that would benefit from Marvel's light-hearted approach.

That said, if Wonder Woman is representative of any new norm for the studio, that's hopefully great news.

Justice League hits UK cinemas 17 November.