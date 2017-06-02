Wonder Woman comes to cinema screens with an incredible amount of critical and popular support, a lot of which has come to fall on its director Patty Jenkins.

Hopefully, that means bright things in the future for her, only now being allowed to return to the big screen after her Oscar-nominated 2003 film Monster, despite her Emmy-nominated TV work with the likes of The Killing and Arrested Development.

The Hollywood Reporter's profile of the director discussed some of the projects that she's been wanting to make in the meantime, including an indie drama titled I Am Superman with Ryan Gosling.

Ironically, the film has nothing to do with the DC universe, with The Playlist digging up an IMDB tagline that states simply: "A fighting pitbull finds itself on a strange and unexpected journey that will ultimately decide its fate."

She's also hoping to work on a limited TV series based on a script her husband, Sam Sheridan, wrote, potentially starring Chris Pine, who plays Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman - Trailer 2

The profile also reveals that both she and star Gal Gadot are contractually committed to a possible Wonder Woman sequel, which will take place in the modern day.

Wonder Woman is out now.