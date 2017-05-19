Has the DC cinematic universe been saved?
There's been an enormous pressure on the franchise's next installment, Wonder Woman, to deliver; first off, as that rare female-led blockbuster, finally handing a solo movie to one of DC's most iconic characters, after more than 75 years on the page.
Also, as a potential saviour to DC's struggling critical reception after Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman, with near-constant rumours of behind-the-scenes drama, chaos, and uncertainty putting Warner Bros. in a tricky position when it comes to its unfolding future.
Yet, it looks like Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot have managed to pull it off; though full reviews are still under embargo, critics were allowed to share some of their initial reactions on Twitter, and they're pretty glowing.
Here are a few highlights:
Wonder Woman hits UK cinemas 1 June.
