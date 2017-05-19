Has the DC cinematic universe been saved?

There's been an enormous pressure on the franchise's next installment, Wonder Woman, to deliver; first off, as that rare female-led blockbuster, finally handing a solo movie to one of DC's most iconic characters, after more than 75 years on the page.

Also, as a potential saviour to DC's struggling critical reception after Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman, with near-constant rumours of behind-the-scenes drama, chaos, and uncertainty putting Warner Bros. in a tricky position when it comes to its unfolding future.

Yet, it looks like Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot have managed to pull it off; though full reviews are still under embargo, critics were allowed to share some of their initial reactions on Twitter, and they're pretty glowing.

Here are a few highlights:

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

I can finally tell you.. Wonder Woman is a very good film. Funnier, more action packed than you're probably expecting. Gal is perfect as WW! — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 19, 2017

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the ray of light the DCEU has been waiting for. Gal Gadot just owns it. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is the easily the best DCEU movie so far. It's got heart and a love of heroes. Pine and Gadot are charming beyond measure. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and - best of all - absolutely empowering. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

I'm finally allowed to say it: I loved #WonderWoman! I teared up watching her fight. The Amazons kick ass! #SheIsWonderWoman @PattyJenks <3 — JennaBusch (@JennaBusch) May 19, 2017

My swelled at how fantastic WONDER WOMAN is. @PattyJenks keen eye for detail will make comic fans rejoice & bow down cuz @GalGadot is a ! — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) May 19, 2017



Wonder Woman hits UK cinemas 1 June.