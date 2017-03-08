Four women are here to challenge all your preconceptions about the male-dominated horror genre.

XX is a showcase of four female directors' work telling four deadly tales of horror, in an anthology piece strung together by stop-motion animation depicting a walking dollhouse, directed by Sofia Carrillo.

Annie Clark (AKA singer-songwriter St. Vincent) makes her directorial debut with The Birthday Party, which sees a mother attempt to frantically conceal the body of her dead husband while hosting her daughter's birthday party; while The Invitation's Karyn Kusama directs Her Only Living Son, in which a rebellious child tears off a schoolmate's fingernails, and soon a terrifying revelation occurs.

Roxanne Benjamin, meanwhile, heads Don't Fall, a story of four friends on an expedition in the desert who cross paths with an evil spirit, and Jovanka Vuckovic directs The Box, in which a child's life takes a strange turn after encountering a mysterious present.

The film also sees the acting talents of Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool, Christina Kirk, Michael Dyson, and Sheila Vand.

XX will be available in the UK on 8 May.