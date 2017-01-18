"Guns, girls, global domination - Xander Cage is back."

Despite the franchise's 11-year rest, xXx's third and newest outing Return of Xander Cage promises not to relent on the frantic action which marked the 2002 original and its 2005 sequel, State of the Union.

Just look at Vin Diesel indulging himself in a little extreme skateboarding, if you're needing proof, as he returns to his role as the titular athlete-turned-National-Security-spy; coming out of a self-imposed exile to beat Xiang (Donnie Yen) in the recovery of a powerful weapon known as "Pandora's Box", which can control military satellites capable of catastrophic damage.

Cage recruits a gang of thrill-seeking cohorts, including both a sharpshooter and a hacker, to get the job done; but soon ends up caught in a deadly ring of corruption circling the world's governments.

Diesel stars alongside returning cast member Samuel L. Jackson, playing NSA agent Augustus Gibbons; with Toni Colette, and a host of familiar faces from the world of television - Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones).

xXx 3: The Return Of Xander Cage - Trailer 2

xXx: Return of Xander Cage will be released on 19 January.