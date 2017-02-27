The Donald’s name might not have been hauled over the coals as much as expected at Sunday night’s Oscars, but many A-listers made bold political statements in their own way.

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Loving’s Ruth Negga, Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins and model Karlie Kloss were among the stars wearing blue ribbons in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, which has campaigned for almost 100 years to defend the individual rights of citizens, while Best Actress winner Emma Stone and Fifty Shades Darker actress Dakota Johnson pinned Planned Parenthood badges to their dress and purse respectively in support of the women’s rights and healthcare organisation.

Director Ava DuVernay wore a stunning grey gown made by a Lebanese designer in protest at President Trump’s controversial ‘Muslim ban’, tweeting that her statement was a “small sign of solidarity” and, prior to hitting the red carpet, she posted a photo of herself holding up a hoody emblazoned with the name Trayvon in memory of black teenager Trayvon Martin, who was shot while unarmed by neighbourhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel was of course in pole position to make the Trump jibes, the best of which came in his closing monologue when he thanked the president before the punchline: “Last year, it seemed like the Oscars were racist!”

Suicide Squad’s Alessandro Bertolazzi, an Italian immigrant, dedicated his Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling to “all immigrants”, while Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal declared himself “against any form of wall that wants to separate us” before presenting the Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature awards.

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi meanwhile, protested against Trump’s ban by not turning up at all, leaving Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari to pick up his Best Foreign Language gong for The Salesman and explain that he was not present “out of respect for the people of his country and those of the other six nations whom have bene disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US”.

The night was dominated by the Best Picture announcement, which saw La La Land mistakenly declared the winner when Moonlight had in fact won. For the full gaffe-free list of winners, see here.