The Salesman star and leading Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti announced today that she will boycott the Academy Awards to protest President Trump’s proposed visa ban for refugees.

The movie has been nominated in the "Best Foreign Film” category, and the film’s director, Asghar Farhadi, became the first Iranian director to win an Oscar in 2012 for the film A Separation.

Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo — Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017

But, regardless of the film’s accolades, Alidoosti will not attend the Academy Awards. She tweeted that, “Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest.”

According to a draft executive order obtained by CNN, Trump is planning to place a ban on refugees for up to four months and to restrict people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemen from entering the country for 30 days. The order is consistent with his campaign promise to execute a “Muslim ban”, and has prompted much criticism.

1/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

What’s more, this is not the first time that The Oscars have sparked conversation about racial politics. Last year, both Jada Pinkett-Smith and Spike Lee boycotted the Oscars ceremony to protest the fact that for the second year in a row, all 20 nominees in the four acting categories were white. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite trended on Twitter as people critiqued the lack of diversity.