Independent podcasts: Listen to Kernels and Double Take here

Kernels (Best Media Podcast, 2017 OMAs)

How do films make you feel? Culture Editor Christopher Hooton gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a fortnightly podcast.

Guests so far include Matthew McConaughey, Sir Patrick Stewart and Jessica Chastain, with topics like how we will consume films in the future and the modern polarisation of reviews.

Listen to all episodes below, subscribe on iTunes and podcasts apps here

A podcast in which we revisit our favourite comment pieces. Each week, an author comes into the studio to read their article, and we catch up with them about what happened after we clicked publish.