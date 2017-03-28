JK Rowling reveals on Twitter why Donald Trump wouldn’t be a Slytherin

Given the similarities between Donald Trump’s hatred of immigrants and Lord Voldemort’s hatred of muggles, you might have thought the President would be a shoe-in to be sorted into the Slytherin house.

One Harry Potter fan and Trump opponent asserted this on Twitter yesterday, writing: “Slytherin Alumni go far! CUT TO MONTAGE of Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.”

The tweet was somehow spotted by none other than J.K. Rowling herself, who quoted it, writing: “You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver.”

Slytherin Alumni go far! CUT TO MONTAGE of Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 27, 2017

You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver. https://t.co/KFvRtrwdpy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2017

Presumably, Rowling was suggesting that Trump wouldn’t even be accepted at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and probably wouldn’t be open-minded enough to accept magic.

The author previously declared Voldemort “nowhere near as bad” as Trump, and also took aim at Vice President Mike Pence.