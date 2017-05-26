  1. Culture

Katie Hopkins speaks on Twitter after parting ways with LBC

With an interesting choice of words

Katie Hopkins appears to have responded on Twitter to her exit from LBC.

"When life gives you lemons, make .....an angry face and tell it to stop being such a t**t," she wrote (sic), a sentence which, however I try to parse it, seems to amount to her calling her own life - and therefore herself - a t**t.

LBC announced that it was parting ways with Hopkins "effective immediately" on Friday morning, following controversy over her suggestion that the current UK terror situation be addressed with a "final solution".

In the few hours that have passed since the LBC news, Hopkins has drawn attention to her other work on MailOnline and Fox News, and teased cryptically: "Super exciting announcement next week. Will keep you posted."

A controversial tweet even by Hopkins' standards, her since-deleted, 23 May post appeared to call for genocide, her use of "final solution" presumably referring to the Nazis' plan to murder all Jews within reach.

"22 dead - number rising," she wrote on 23 May. "Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester."

Full story on her leaving LBC 'immediately' here.

