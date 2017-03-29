What is it?

An event in London claiming to be the world’s first crow café (accolade presumably undisputed)

I feel like we’ve been here before.

No, you’re probably thinking of another avian drinkery, the owl bar.

Why crows?

It’s London.

No, seriously.

Verbatim from the organisers:

“For centuries members of the crow family have been trapped, shot, abused, had their nests destroyed and their chicks killed. Legally they are classed as 'vermin'. In the popular imagination they are little more than pests. Many people think that all they do is bother livestock and kill songbirds.

“We know crows are different. Scientific studies have shown they are remarkably intelligent creatures: they can count, solve puzzles, recognise themselves in mirrors, and even have a 'theory of mind'. Because of this, some in the scientific community now refer to them as 'feathered apes'.

“We want to introduce people to the crows we know and love - and help people see them for the incredible creatures they are.”

What exactly will go down at the Crow Café?

A professional crow wrangler will bring along several of his birds (including his no.1 crow, YumYum) so that visitors can spend some time with them and learn about their quailities while eating crow-shaped snacks. Crow shaped snacks! Wildlife charity Raven Haven will also be there, packing a baby raven if it hatches in time.

When and where is this and how much does it cost?

Sunday 16 April 2017, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM BST at The Horse Hospital in London. Tickets range oddly specifically from £5.90 to £11.21 and are available here.

Do I need to be concerned that my money is going to some nefarious pop-up developer?

No, apparently “all money made will be donated to a rescue charity for corvids and other birds.”

Is there a nightclub in London where I can tickle a hen?

Not yet.