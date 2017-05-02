Kylie Jenner flouted the rules at the Met Gala by taking a star-studded selfie.

Selfies were banned in 2015 by event chair Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, and the gala's host, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It did not stop the youngest Kardashian posting a selfie on Instagram featuring her sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, Lily Aldridge and others on Monday night.

Its caption read "annual bathroom selfie" and has been liked some 1.7 million times.

Jenner was not alone in breaking the rules at the exclusive fashion event, however, as her picture showed others taking advantage of the mirror to squeeze as many people as possible into their own selfies.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Comedian Amy Schumer also had a busy night from a photography perspective, as did model Ashley Graham, posting online from inside the bathroom of the event.

This year's event was themed around the designer Rei Kawakubo and the Comme des Garcons label.