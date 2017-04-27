Michael Mantenuto, known for his role in the Disney sports film Miracle, about the 1980 US Olympic hockey team, has died. He was 35.

His death was ruled to be a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the King County medical examiner's office in Seattle said. He was found in his car at Saltwater State Park earlier this week.

Mantenuto, a University of Maine hockey star before getting his acting break in Miracle, starred alongside Kurt Russell in the film chronicling the victory of the US hockey team over the much-fancied team from the Soviet Union.

Mantenuto's death was announced by Col Guillaume Beaurpere, commander of Mantenuto's US Army's First Special Forces Group. He joined the military following his acting career.

“Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force,” a statement said.

Mantenuto starred as the real-life player Jack O'Callahan, a defenseman.

Mantenuto had a supporting role in the 2006 TV movie Dirtbags and a small role in the 2008 comedy Surfer, Dude before quitting acting