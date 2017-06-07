A sequel to Apple's Game of the Year 2014, Monument Valley, has come out of nowhere.

Described as a "brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world," Monument Valley 2 is now on iPhone and iPad (compatible with devices running iOS 9 or later), priced at £4.99.

The pleasingly designed original was a huge hit, even being played by Frank Underwood in House of Cards.

The mesmerizing Monument Valley 2 is here.



Only on the App Store: https://t.co/cA50Jc72x1 pic.twitter.com/6t3JlJgiOG — Apple (@Apple) June 5, 2017

Official synopsis:

'Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

A STANDALONE ADVENTURE

A completely new story from the Monument Valley universe. You don’t need to have previously played Monument Valley to enjoy Monument Valley 2.

INDIVIDUALLY CRAFTED PUZZLES

Enjoy beautiful levels filled with illusory, meditative puzzles, using brand new interactions to explore the changing dynamics between characters.

CONTEMPORARY VISUALS

Artwork inspired by an eclectic mixture of architectural styles, artistic movements and personal influences, each translated into stunning geometric structures.

BEAUTIFUL AUDIO

Immerse yourself in uniquely melodic interactive soundscapes, tailored perfectly to every step of Ro and her child’s journey.'